Trailer for Danny Boyle's New Series 'Pistol' Profiling the Sex Pistols

"We're going to kick this country awake!" FX has revealed the first official trailer for a rock biopic series titled Pistol, telling the story of the iconic punk rock band known as the Sex Pistols. They nabbed the best possible director to make this series kick ass - none other than Danny Boyle, who directed all six episodes. "One word: DESTROY." Based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain. The band first formed in London in 1975, and played for decades with their latest album being released in 2008. The series stars Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Toby Wallace (seen in Babyteeth) as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, and Maisie Williams as Jordan, with Emma Appleton, Dylan Llewellyn, Jay Simpson, Razan Nassar, Sydney Chandler, and Iris Law. Plus Zachary Goldman as Billy Idol. I thought this was a doc series at first, but nope, it's a full-on, rock and party 70s punk experience! Dive in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Danny Boyle's series Pistol, direct from FX's YouTube:

Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock & roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols' founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones' hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with "no future," who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music & culture forever. Pistol is a series directed by filmmaker Danny Boyle, director of the films Trainspotting, The Beach, 28 Days Later, Millions, Sunshine, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Frankenstein, Trance, Steve Jobs, Yesterday previously. Created by Craig Pearce, and based on Steve Jones' "Lonely Boy" memoir, the series is co-written by Frank Cottrell Boyce. FX will debut Boyle's Pistol series streaming on Hulu starting on May 31st, 2022 this summer. First impression?