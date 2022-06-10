Trailer for Disney Doc 'Beyond Infinity' About Making Pixar's 'Lightyear'

"The stakes are even higher when you're re-imagining such a beloved character." Disney has revealed an official trailer for another fascinating making of documentary titled in full Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear. The 35-minute short doc is now available to watch on Disney+, as part of the marketing & promotion for Pixar's Lightyear opening in theaters next weekend. Explore the evolution of Buzz Lightyear from toy to human—and ubiquitous icon—through the lens of Pixar filmmakers, artists, and the studio's biggest fans. Dive into the origin and cultural impact of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, the art of designing a new "human Buzz," and the challenges faced by the Lightyear crew along the way. It's actually pretty cool that Disney has released an entire behind-the-scenes look at a movie to watch now at the very same time the movie is being released. See it and then learn about how they made it! Pixar is one of the best places to work and their passionate enthusiasm & boundless creativity is infectious & inspiring. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Tony Kaplan's doc Beyond Infinity, direct from YouTube:

"Who is Buzz Lightyear?" Discover the making of an icon in this vibrant behind-the-scenes documentary. Pixar Animation Studios' Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear explores the evolution of an icon, tracing Buzz Lightyear's route from toy to the hero featured in the new movie. Featuring filmmakers, storytellers, artists and members of the Lightyear voice cast, Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear details how Buzz's original action-figure design was realized, and how that look was translated years later into a human hero. Delving into the cultural impact of the galaxy’s most famous Space Ranger and his significance to Pixar filmmakers, this doc grapples with what actually is beyond infinity. Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear is directed by Pixar doc filmmaker Tony Kaplan, who has been making Pixar documentaries for the last decade, including The Octopus That Nearly Broke Pixar and Cars to Diecast For: Cars 3 previously. It's produced by Sureena Mann. Disney has already debuted Beyond Infinity online - it's available for streaming on Disney+ to watch now. Who's excited to see Lightyear soon?