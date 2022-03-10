Save the Polar Bears! First Trailer for Disneynature's 'Polar Bear' Doc

"Somehow she must teach her cubs how to live & thrive in one of the world's most extreme environments." That is being ruined by humanity. Disney has revealed an official trailer for their next new Disneynature documentary film titled Polar Bear, a charming look at a polar bear mother and her cubs. It's important to mention that while this is a trailer for an upcoming movie, Disney seems to be using content hype to cover up stories about their damage to the LGBTQ communities. We highly recommend you read this Pixar letter about some of the major problems with them. Polar Bear follows a new mother as she prepares to navigate motherhood in the challenging world that polar bears face today. Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will continue their longstanding commitment to caring for wildlife and their habitats by supporting Polar Bears International (PBI). I hope this film talks about climate change because it is definitely affecting polar bears and their survival, and it's important that this is discussed and not avoided in a movie like this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alastair Fothergill & Jeff Wilson's doc Polar Bear, from YouTube:

"Disneynature's engaging and beautiful films are known for their ability to tug at the heart and inspire people to care." Every day is an adventure for this mother polar bear and her cubs. Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature's Polar Bear documentary tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Polar Bear is directed by nature filmmakers Alastair Fothergill ("Our Planet", "Planet Earth") & Jeff Wilson, both directors on Disneynature's Penguins and Penguins: Life on the Edge films previously, as well as lots of other various documentary work. With writing by David Fowler. Produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey and Roy Conli. Disney will debut the Polar Bear doc streaming on Disney+ starting on April 22nd, 2022 this spring. Want to watch?