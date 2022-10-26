New Trailer for 'Going All The Way - Director's Edit' with Ben Affleck

"He never even had a beard ’till he got mixed up with your son." Oscilloscope Labs has revealed the new trailer for a re-release of the 1997 indie coming-of-age film Going All The Way. It first premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival years ago. Mark Pelllngton’s adaptation of Dan Wakefield's novel about young men coming of age in the 1950s is a timeless story of freedom and repression, friendship and family, sex and love, and the psychological & spiritual struggle to be true to one’s self. Pellington constructs an elegant and morally complex tale about two young Korean war veterans returning to their sheltered Indianapolis lives, only to find they no longer fit in. Starring a young Ben Affleck and Jeremy Davies, plus Jill Clayburgh, Lesley Ann Warren, Amy Locane, Nick Offerman, Rachel Weisz, and Rose McGowan. The newly re-edited & restored version of the film, dubbed "The Director's Edit", completely "upends the original cut, hews closer to the source novel, and cements the film as one of the most aesthetically fresh and thematically fascinating films of the 90s." I've never heard of this one before, but it sounds like a must watch indie flick.

New trailer + poster for Mark Pellington's Going All The Way: The Director's Edit, from YouTube:

As class­mates, shy, artistic Sonny (distinctly portrayed by Jeremy Davies) and charming, popular Gunner (Ben Affleck in his first lead role) had nothing to do with one another, but now, in the stifling climate of Eisenhower America, where prejudice and paranoia rule the day, the men find in each other the strength to change their lives and futures. Each must choose between the suffocating, but familiar comforts offered to them by their mothers (Jill Clayburgh, Lesley Ann Warren) and their old flames & friends (Amy Locane, Nick Offerman), or the exciting, but uncertain futures represented by a pair of enthralling new romantic prospects (Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan). Theirs is an emotionally fraught journey—especially for Sonny, who struggles with self-doubt and thoughts of suicide—but one leavened by moments of humor, uplift, and self-discovery. Going All The Way is directed by American producer / filmmaker Mark Pellington - it was his feature directorial debut at the time with this film. The screenplay is by Dan Wakefield, adapted from his own novel. This initially premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival and opened in theaters later in 1997. This new re-edited and restored version of Going All The Way will be re-releasing in select US theaters this year - starting in LA on November 7th, 2022, with more cities this fall. For more info, visit Oscope's site.