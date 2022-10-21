Trailer for Goofy Action Comedy 'Office Games' with Jodelle Ferland

TRAILERS

October 21, 2022
"All this gaming has prepared me to save my real life princess." Quiver has revealed an official trailer for a nerdy action comedy film titled Office Games, made by actor / director Christian de la Cortina. This is one of the most obvious Scott Pilgrim vs the World rip-offs so far, with gaming visuals added to the footage as a guy tries to rescue his true love. Or whatever. The only difference is it's set inside a gaming company's office, not on the streets of Toronto like Scott Pilgrim. When an obsessive gamer living in his parents' basement is forced to get a job, he embarks on the most epic quest of his life - to slay the corporate villains and save his princess. The film stars Evan Marsh, Jodelle Ferland, Darla Biccum, Christian de la Cortina, Eliot Ahdoot, Michael Mancini, with Daniel Stolfi and Mark Camacho. This all looks especially mediocre.

A socially awkward and obsessive gamer (Evan Marsh) dwelling in the comforts of his parents' basement is forced to embark on a quest, to get an extra life. In order to do so, he will have to LVL UP, survive RL and save his cosplaying crush by raiding with his new party of quirky co-workers. Office Games, also listed as The Office Games, is directed by actor / filmmaker Christian de la Cortina, director (and editor) of the films Transit and Generation Wolf previously, but not much else. The screenplay is written by Eliot Ahdoot, Patrick James Lamothe and Harley Messier. Produced by Eliot Ahdoot, Debra Kouri, and Patrick James Lamothe. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Dist. will release Office Games direct-to-VOD starting sometime later this year. Anyone want to watch this? Or not?

