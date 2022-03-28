Trailer for 'Hello, Bookstore' Doc About a Book Shop in Massachusetts

"Look at the smile on that guy's face – he found a book." Greenwich Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Hello, Bookstore, which first premiered at a few film festivals last year. In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore in its hour of need. A landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts (Google Maps), "The Bookstore" is a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner, Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep. Presiding at The Bookstore for over forty years, Matt is a true bard of the Berkshires and his shop is the kind of place to get lost in. This intimate portrait of The Bookstore and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times and the stories hidden on the shelves. It isn't the first doc about a book shop - there's The Booksellers and Circus of Books recently. However, this one looks nourishing & charming. I want to visit The Bookstore.

In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore. A landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts, The Bookstore (see Google Maps) is a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep. This intimate portrait of The Bookstore and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times, and the stories hidden on the shelves. Hello, Bookstore is directed by filmmaker A.B. Zax (aka Adam Zax), making his feature directorial debut with this film. It initially premiered at the 2021 Berkshire Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Hello, Bookstore in select US theaters (starting at Film Forum in NYC) on April 29th, 2022 coming soon.