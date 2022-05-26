Trailer for Horror 'Abandoned' with Emma Roberts & Michael Shannon

"It's this house… I don't feel like I'm alone here." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror drama titled Abandoned, which marks the feature directorial debut of Spencer Squire. He rounded up quite an impressive cast for this film, which is not easy when it's your first. It opens in theaters starting in June for anyone curious to give it a watch. After a young couple moves into a remote farmhouse with their infant son, the woman's struggles with postpartum psychosis begin to intensify… as the house reveals secrets of its own. It seems to have its own dark, tragic history. The film stars Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr., with Paul Schneider and Michael Shannon. This looks super creepy, but it also looks like so many other "new home, but is it haunted?" thrillers recently. Might still be scary? Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Spencer Squire's Abandoned, direct from YouTube:

Abandoned follows the sharply intense lives of Sara (Emma Roberts), her husband Alex (John Gallagher Jr.), and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son. Abandoned is directed by American actor / filmmaker Spencer Squire, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Erik Patterson, Jessica Scott, and Spencer Squire. It's produced by Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns, and Byron Wetzel. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical opens Abandoned in select US theaters on June 17th, then on VOD starting June 24th, 2022 this summer. Who's scared?