Trailer for Hulu Original Music Doc 'Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink'

"Feels like the world hates me." "This has to be life-changing." Hulu has revealed the first official trailer for another new music biopic documentary titled Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink, profiling the rock star and his rise to fame and current struggles with criticism. "Pain, passion, and love, get a look into the mind of Machine Gun Kelly" - also known as Colson Baker. The film is "an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly." From this full-length trailer, it hints that the doc will cover his origins as a local band and being raised by divorced parents, as well as his current fame and success, including all the dislike and negative attention that comes with it. I always appreciate when they're honest about the "love him, hate him" side of things - not everyone is a fan of MGK, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a story to tell. But this still looks like an average music biopic doc hitting all the usual beats.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's doc Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink, from YouTube:

Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music's top spot while tackling lots of noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more. From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album "Tickets to My Downfall," to his most recent No. 1 studio album, "Mainstream Sellout," this is an all-access pass going beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly. Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink is directed by Sam Cahill, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts, the TV doc "The Double", and numerous Machine Gun Kelly music videos previously. Executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco, Ashleigh Veverka, John Janick, and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Hulu will debut the Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink doc streaming on Hulu later this summer - stay tuned for an exact release date. Anyone a fan of MGK?