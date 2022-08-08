Trailer for 'InHospitable' Doc About Hospitals' Role in Broken System

"Can you look me in the eye and tell me you don't care?" Abramorama has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled InHospitable, another searing and incisive look at how totally bonkers and awful the American health care system is. This first premiered at DOC NYC last year and will be out to watch soon - maybe it can cause change if enough people get around to watch. InHospitable is an illuminating, feature-length documentary that exposes American hospitals' significant role in the very broken healthcare system, documenting an inspiring story of patients and activists as they band together to fight UPMC, a multi-billion dollar nonprofit (evil) hospital system that was making vital care unaffordable for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable patients in western Pennsylvania. I don't how anyone can look at this entire situation and not be appalled, not be frustrated by how much of the world puts profit over care and health. It's totally insane! I really hope films like this can open up more eyes to what's going on and help us learn the truth: greed is evil.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sandra C. Alvarez's doc InHospitable, direct from YouTube:

Original DOC NYC intro: "Why are healthcare costs so high in the United States? Part of the problem lies with the business of hospitals, even those running as nonprofits. InHospitable follows patients and activists as they band together to fight a multi-billion dollar nonprofit hospital system in Pittsburgh that limits vital care for vulnerable patients. Filmmaker Sandra Alvarez explores the perspectives of patients, hospital workers, advocates, and politicians to shed light on an overlooked fight for justice." InHospitable is directed by producer / filmmaker Sandra C. Alvarez, a veteran producer for TV and director on the TV series "Get to Work" previously, making her feature directorial debut with this film. It's produced by Jaime Burke, Stacy Goldate, Amy S. Kim, Veronica Nickel, and Sandra C. Alvarez. This initially premiered at the 2021 DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Abramorama will debut the InHospitable in select US theaters + on VOD later in 2022. Stay tuned for release updates. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's inspired?