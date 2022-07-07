US Trailer for Korean Thriller 'Emergency Declaration' Set on a Plane

"Until further notice, you're not permitted to land anywhere." Well Go USA has debuted a new US trailer for a Korean action thriller set mostly on a plane titled Emergency Declaration, from Korean filmmaker Jae-rim Han. This actually premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, playing in the Midnight section as one of their annual Korean action film offerings. An aircraft is forced to declare an "emergency" when a terrorist attack occurs mid-flight. Master actor Song Kang-ho stars as a detective investigating a threat, who discovers a terrorist has boarded a flight from Incheon Airport to Hawaii. Soon after departing, a man dies for mysterious reasons. A counterterroism task force is setup to try to find out how to land the airplane safely. The cast features Lee Byung-hun, Jeon Do-yeon, Kim Nam-gil, Yim Si-wan, Kim So-jin, and Park Hae-joon. I still haven't seen this yet, I'm glad it will be out to watch soon! This trailer is intense, especially scary not knowing what is causing all these people to die on the plane. Whoa! Buckle up.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Jae-rim Han's Emergency Declaration, from YouTube:

While investigating a terroristic threat that goes viral online, Korean authorities discover that a suspect has recently boarded an international flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same flight suddenly dies a gruesome death of unknown cause, panic and fear erupt both in-flight and on the ground. With steadily decreasing fuel and international refusals to offer aid, the captain and crew will be forced to take unprecedented emergency measures in an attempt to save the lives of their passengers in this intense thriller. Emergency Declaration, originally known as Bisang Seoneon in Korean, is both written and directed by Korean filmmaker Jae-rim Han, director of the films Rules of Dating, The Show Must Go On, The Face Reader, and The King previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Midnight section, and already opened in South Korea earlier this year. Well Go USA opens Jae-rim Han's Emergency Declaration in select US theaters starting August 12th, 2022. Want to watch?