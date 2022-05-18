Trailer for 'Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music' Doc Film

"We are now joined in feeling." An official promo trailer has debuted for a new music documentary titled in full Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music. Despite "Trilogy" in the title, it's just one full 93 minute feature film, but with different segments about three different artists. Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music is described as an entertaining, impactful documentary that explores the unifying power of music and examines the relationship between musical artists and their fans. Featured artists include Indigo Girls, Vijay Iyer, and Talib Kweli. Amy Ray of Indigo Girls states, "It is an absolute honor to be part of this poignant film that truly shows the power of music through the eyes of the artist and the receiver of that art. It sheds light on the alchemy that happens when music enters the public space and is a catalyst for healing, spiritual connection, activism and creative growth." The film will be premiering this summer at the Richmond Film Festival before a screening tour, hence the new trailer now to build some buzz. Enjoy.

Trailer for Kathleen Ermitage's doc Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music, from YouTube:

Mixtape Trilogy explores one of the most intense & unique relationships between people who rarely meet: music artists and their fans. Folk rock icons Indigo Girls openly share their journey, which has powerfully influenced the life of their biggest fan. Composer and pianist Vijay Iyer examines issues of immigration and race through his music; his work touches the heart of Garnette, a “man of the streets” from Kingston, Jamaica. Rapper and activist Talib Kweli inspires and transforms the life of Mike, a “Hip Hop” architect from Detroit. The director unpacks the music and the audience is invited to fall into it. The art of listening unfolds and inspires us to listen to music, and, perhaps, each other, in new ways. Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music is directed by acclaimed doc producer / filmmaker Kathleen Ermitage, making her feature directorial debut with this project. The film will premiere at the 2022 Richmond Film Festival this summer, with more fests after. For more info + to find out about screenings, visit the film's official website.