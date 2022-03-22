Trailer for Netflix Documentary 'Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story'

"He knew fame and power gave him every door." Netflix has revealed the trailer for Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, a new documentary coming to Netflix this spring. Everyone in the UK knows the truth about Jimmy Savile - he was a disgusting, vile pedophile who abused over 400 people, many of them children. But for everyone who doesn't know his story, this documentary introduces us to this evil man and shows very clearly how he fooled an entire nation into believing he was doing good. A year after Savile died, an ITV documentary was the first to shed light on his sexual abuse. This new film "will consider some of his friendships with famous faces and the Royal Family, and how he got away with so much despite being in the public eye for so long." This definitely is a horror story - watching all this footage and see this guy's face just makes me sick. And worst of all, I can't believe so many people fell for his fake persona or trickery all along.

Official trailer for Netflix's doc Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, direct from YouTube:

British television star Jimmy Savile charmed a nation with his eccentricity and philanthropy for years. But horrifying sexual abuse allegations expose a shocking unseen side of his persona. Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved TV personalities. Right after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as 5. The documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, the evil within Jimmy and delves into how he managed to fool an entire nation for four decades. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story has no director or producers listed yet - nothing is available from Netflix at this moment. Netflix will debut the documentary streaming on Netflix starting soon. Stay tuned for more info. First impression? How scary does this look?