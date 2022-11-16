Trailer for 'On Sacred Ground' Film About the Dakota Access Pipeline

"Are you here to redeem yourself or make money for somebody else?" Shout Factory + Big Picture Ranch have revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled On Sacred Ground, a narrative "fictional" feature made by acclaimed environmentalist doc filmmakers Josh Tickell & Rebecca Tickell. Based on true events during the 2016 construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs right through the Standing Rock Reservation, the environmental drama opens in limited theaters and on VOD in January. A journalist and oil company executive find themselves on opposite sides of the fight during the building of the contentious Dakota Access Pipeline that runs through a Native Reservation in North Dakota. This is a different kind of propaganda film, about how doing the right thing to defend people and their land can really upset corporate overlords. The film stars David Arquette, William Mapother, Amy Smart, Kerry Knuppe, Frances Fisher, Irene Bedard, Mariel Hemingway, David Midthunder, and Che Jim. This is worth a watch.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Josh Tickell & Rebecca Tickell's On Sacred Ground, from YouTube:

On Sacred Ground is based on the true events during the 2016 construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline that runs through the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The film follows Daniel (Mapother), a journalist & military vet, and Elliot (Arquette), an oil company executive, who find themselves on opposite sides of the fight during the construction of the contentious pipeline. As the story unfolds, they go down separate paths during one of the most heated protests and confrontations with Native American tribes in modern US history. On Sacred Ground is directed by Josh Tickell & Rebecca Tickell, both co-directors of the docs Freedom, The Big Fix, Pump, Good Fortune, The Earthing Movie, Kiss the Ground, The Revolution Generation previously. The screenplay is written by Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell, William Mapother. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shout will release On Sacred Ground in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2023 next year. For more, visit the film's official site.