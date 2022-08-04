Trailer for Passionate 'Tell Me Lies' Hulu Series with Grace Van Patten

"There's a lot about him you don't know." Oh yes I bet there is. Hulu has revealed the official trailer for a passionate new erotic thriller series titled Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering's bestselling novel of the same name. Available for streaming in early September if anyone is curious to watch. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship unfolding over the course of 8 years. When Lucy, played by Grace Van Patten, and Stephen, played by Jackson White, first meet at college, they are at that formative age when choices lead the way to consequences. Although their relationship begins like any campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. "Tell Me Lies is a twisted, sexy and gripping love story and as dramatic as it is, it's also relatable in many ways." Also starring Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Ohh yeah this looks super cheesy and extra steamy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Hulu's series Tell Me Lies, direct from YouTube:

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. Tell Me Lies is a series featuring Meaghan Oppenheimer as showrunner and an executive producer. With episodes directed by filmmakers Jonathan Levine, Sam Boyd, Erin Feeley, and Ed Lilly. With writing by Meaghan Oppenheimer; adapted from Carola Lovering's bestselling novel of the same name. Executive produced by Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis, Stephanie Noonan, Shannon Gibson, Sam Schlaifer, Jonathan Levine. Hulu will debut the Tell Me Lies series streaming on Hulu weekly starting September 7th, 2022.