Trailer for 'Poker Face' - Starring, Written, Directed by Russell Crowe

"I know you're still here, Jake." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a film titled Poker Face, the second featured directed by actor Russell Crowe - his feature debut was The Water Diviner in 2014. Crow also co-wrote the script and stars in this film, which will be out to watch in November. Crowe plays Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes game of poker. Those friends have a love/hate relationship with the host, a master game-player & planner, and he has concocted an elaborate scheme designed to bring a certain justice to all of them. But Jake finds himself re-thinking his own strategy when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous home invader whose previous jobs have all ended with murder and arson. The cast includes Liam Hemsworth, RZA, Elsa Pataky, Matt Nable, Brooke Satchwell, and Daniel MacPherson. It certainly looks like this has some big twists and spicy reveals, perhaps these home invader guys are into something sneaky, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Russell Crowe's Poker Face, direct from YouTube:

Set in the world of high stakes poker, Russell Crowe stars as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley who gives his best friends a night they'll never forget, a chance to win more money than they've ever dreamed of. But to play, they'll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep…their secrets. As the game unfolds, the friends will discover what is really at stake. Poker Face is written and directed by award-winning Kiwi actor / filmmaker Russell Crowe, directing his second film after making The Water Diviner (2014) previously. Co-written by Stephen M. Coates. It's produced by Addam Bramich, Jason Clark, Mark B. David, Gary Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Keith Rodger, Jeanette Volturno, Matt Williams, and Ying Ye. This is premiering at the 2022 Rome Film Festival this month. Screen Media Films will debut Crowe's Poker Face in select US theaters November 16th, 2022, then on VOD starting November 22nd this fall.