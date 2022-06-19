Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'Good Madam' Streaming on Shudder

"Don't ever go in Madam's room." Shudder has revealed an official US trailer for Good Madam, a thriller from South Africa that originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last fall. After playing at other fests including Fantastic Fest & AFI Fest, Shudder will be streaming this one in July. Residues of apartheid-era domestic servitude confront legacies of colonial land theft in South African auteur Jenna Cato Bass’s daring horror-satire. Tsidi, a single mother, is forced to move in with her estranged mother Mavis, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white "Madam". As Tsidi tries to heal her family, a sinister spectre begins to stir. Starring Chumisa Cosa as Tsidi, along with Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Chris Gxalaba, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, and Siya Sikawuti. Reviews say the film as "a masterclass in how horror can speak to race and inequality," where servitude is "a terrifying, powerful & unrelentingly enduring mode of postcolonial possession". Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jenna Cato Bass' Good Madam, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

An eerie psychological thriller about Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa), who is forced to moved in with her estranged mother, a live-in domestic worker caring obsessively for her catatonic white 'Madam' in the wealthy Cape Town suburbs. But as Tsidi tries to heal her family, the "spectre" of "Madam" begins to stir. Good Madam, originally known as Mlungu Wam, is directed by South African filmmaker Jenna Cato Bass, director of the films Love the One You Love, High Fantasy, Flatland, and Neighbors previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay writers: Babalwa Baartman, Jenna Cato Bass, Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya, Sanda Shandu, Khanyiso Kenqa, Chris Gxalaba, Peggy Tunyiswa, Sizwe Ginger Lubengu, Siya Sikawuti, and Steve Larter. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Shudder will debut Good Madam streaming on Shudder starting July 14th, 2022 this summer season. Who's intrigued?