Trailer for Southern Gothic Horror 'What Josiah Saw' from Shudder

"We can save your mother, boy!" Shudder has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled What Josiah Saw, the latest from indie filmmaker Vincent Grashaw (also of Coldwater, And Then I Go). It premiered to high praise at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival and went on to win awards at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Fantaspoa International Fantastic Film Festival, Screamfest, and more. A family with buried secrets reunite at a farmhouse after two decades to pay for their past sins.. It's described in reviews as a "dark, gothic horror" that's "haunting, strange, and engrossing" - which is definitely the vibe this trailer gives off. Starring Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl, Scott Haze, and Kelli Garner. I really like this trailer, promising one hell of a creepy, eerie Southern Gothic thriller. The score this use in here is quite unsettling.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vincent Grashaw's What Josiah Saw, direct from YouTube:

In What Josiah Saw, after two decades, a damaged family reunites at their remote farmhouse, where they confront long-buried secrets and sins of the past. What Josiah Saw is directed by American filmmaker Vincent Grashaw, director of the films Coldwater and And Then I Go previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Robert Alan Dilts. Produced by Ran Namerode, Grashaw, Bernie Stern and Angelia Adzic. This initially premiered at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival last summer, and also played at Screamfest and Fantaspoa in Portugal. Shudder will debut Grashaw's What Josiah Saw thriller streaming exclusively on Shudder (in US, CA, UK, ANZ) starting August 4th, 2022 coming up. Does that look good?