Trailer for Teen 'First Love' Film with Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Sydney Park

"After your first, live is never the same." Voltage Pictures has debuted an official trailer for First Love, a new romantic comedy from filmmaker A.J. Edwards, following his other two indies The Better Angels and Age Out. There have been way too many films named First Love, or about teenage first love recently, making everything a bit confusing as to what is what. This is described as a poignant look at a young man's difficult entry into adulthood. First Love follows Jim, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin from the "After" series, a senior in high school who experiences the highs & lows of his first love with Ann, played by Sydney Park. At the same time, his parents are dealing with the familial fallout spurred by the financial crisis of 2008. Also starring Diane Kruger, Jeffrey Donovan, Diane Venora, and Nanrisa Lee. It looks like made-for-TV derivative cheesy junk. And someone forgot to include the dialogue audio track in this upload - oops.

Here's the first official trailer for A.J. Edwards' First Love, direct from Voltage's YouTube:

First Love follows Jim (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a senior in high school experiencing the highs and lows of his first love with Ann (Sydney Park) as they navigate their pending departure to college. At the same time, Jim’s parents (Diane Kruger & Jeffrey Donovan) are dealing with the familial fallout of a financial crisis. First Love is both written and directed by American editor / filmmaker A.J. Edwards, director of the films The Better Angels and Age Out previously. It's produced by Nadine de Barros, A.J. Edwards, Lucas Jarach, Henry Kittredge, and Henry Briggs Kittredge. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Voltage Pictures will debut A.J. Edwards' First Love coming soon this summer. Anyone curious?