Trailer for 'The Invaders' Doc About a 60s Memphis Black Power Group

"They stood up for what was right." 1091 Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled The Invaders, finally out on VOD this fall. The film originally premiered way back at the 2015 DOC NYC Film Festival, but has never been released since then or shown up anywhere else. The long wait is over. The Invaders follows the rise and fall of a militant black power group based in Memphis, TN in the late 1960s. The film uncovers the history and significance of the often-overlooked group, detailing their involvement with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the hours leading up to his assassination. The Invaders also touches on themes of race, government surveillance and economic injustice. Featuring interviews with key members, including Coby Smith, Charles Cabbage, John B. Smith, and John Gary Williams. Narrated by Nas, who also executive produces, with Yo Gotti, Craig Brewer, Peter Bittenbender, and filmmaker Sacha Jenkins. Why did it take so long for this to release? Looks great! Yet another empowering, inspiring story from America's past.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Prichard Smith's doc The Invaders, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by militant black leaders like Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael, a new, radicalized generation of civil rights activists made up of college students, Vietnam vets, musicians, and intellectuals emerged in Memphis in 1967. The Invaders documentary film uncovers the history and significance of the often-overlooked group, detailing their direct involvement with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the pivotal hours leading up to his assassination. The Invaders touches on themes of race, government surveillance and economic injustice. The film also offers a unique perspective on the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike by emphasizing the role of resident youth in the movement, as well as focusing on the function of poverty and economic disparity in Memphis. The Invaders is directed by doc editor / filmmaker Prichard Smith, of the doc film Mr. Fascination previously, and editing work on other docs. Executive Produced by Nas, Yo Gotti, Craig Brewer, Peter Bittenbender, and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Sacha Jenkins. 1091 Pictures will release The Invaders direct-to-VOD starting November 1st, 2022 this fall. For viewing links - click here.