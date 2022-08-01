Trailer for Thriller 'I Came By' with Kelly Macdonald & George MacKay

"Who's side are you on?!" A very good question these days… Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a new thriller from the British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, best known for his excellent Iranian horror film Under the Shadow. His latest is titled I Came By, a social-political crime thriller set in the UK. "Everybody has a secret." The film follows a young graffiti artist who discovers a shocking secret when he breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake. The discovery might put him and the ones closest to him in danger, unless he can figure out . The film stars the superbly talented George MacKay as Toby, Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott, Varada Sethu, and Hugh Bonneville. This looks like it has some incisive commentary on wealth and power, and how evil these people are, but I'm not sure if the rest of the story with MacKay will play out in the right way… I hope it doesn't make him disposable by the end of it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Babak Anvari's I Came By, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby (George Mackay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) regularly target the homes of the U.K.'s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him. I Came By is directed by the award-winning British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, director of the films Under the Shadow and Wounds previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Babak Anvari and Namsi Khan. It's produced by Lucan Toh. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Anvari's I Came By streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on August 31st, 2022 coming soon. Anyone curious?