Trailer for Trippy Cult Escape Thriller 'The Aviary' with Malin Akerman

"Why do you keep talking like him?" Saban Films has revealed the first official trailer for an indie thriller titled The Aviary, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Chris Cullari & Jennifer Raite. This has come out of nowhere, without playing at any film festivals or anywhere else before its opening in April this spring. Two women flee into the New Mexican desert to escape the clutches of an insidious cult called "Skylight". Consumed by fear and paranoia, they can't shake the feeling that they are being followed by its leader, a man as seductive as he is controlling. With their supplies dwindling and their senses starting to fail them, they are faced with a horrifying question: how do you run from an enemy who lives inside your head? Starring Malin Akerman, Lorenza Izzo, Chris Messina, and Sandrine Holt. This actually looks like a twisted, mess-with-your-mind film about how much cults can really, uh, mess with your mind. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cullari & Raite's The Aviary, direct from YouTube:

Malin Akerman and Chris Messina star in the twisted journey of two women's desperate flee to escape the clutches of Skylight, an insidious cult. Lured in by the promise of "freedom" in the isolated desert campus in New Mexico known as The Aviary, Jillian (Akerman) and Blair (Lorenzo Izzo) join forces to escape in hopes of real freedom. Consumed by fear and paranoia, they can't shake the feeling that they are being followed by the cult's leader, Seth (Messina), a man as seductive as he is controlling. The more distance the pair gains from the cult, the more Seth holds control of their minds. With supplies dwindling and their senses failing, Jillian and Blair are faced with a horrifying question: how do you run from an enemy who lives inside your head? The Aviary is both co-written and co-directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Chris Cullari & Jennifer Raite, who are making their feature directorial debut after working on shorts and other various projects previously. This one hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban will release The Aviary in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 29th, 2022 coming up soon.