Trailer for UFO Doc 'Moment of Contact' About the 'Roswell of Brazil'

"We have nothing to hide." 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for another mysterious, thrilling, scary new UFO doc called Moment of Contact, about the "Roswell of Brazil." It's made by director James Fox, a self-described "ufologist" who last directed the 2020 doc The Phenomenon all about UFO cover-ups. Ever since the military released all that unexplainable UFO footage for the public to freak out over, ufologists have been going extra crazy with even stronger and more convincing theories. Moment of Contact is an exploration of extraterrestrial encounters centered on a series of events in 1996 when citizens of the town of Varginha, Brazil reported seeing a UFO crash and one or more strange creatures. Freaky shit. It has interviews with key eyewitnesses, experts and officials, including physicist & ufologist Stanton Friedman, Brazilian Air Force General Jose Carlos Pereira, and Brazilian ufologist Ademar Jose Gevaerd. This seems so convincing and sure of the evidence. Which is why I won't be watching this, no way, no aliens for me please.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Fox's doc Moment of Contact, direct from YouTube:

Moment of Contact, director James Fox's follow-up to the 2020 UFO documentary hit, The Phenomenon, is an exploration of extraterrestrial encounters centered on a series of events that occurred back in 1996 when many citizens of Varginha, Brazil, reported seeing a UFO crash along with one or more strange creatures. Several locals, including a group of girls ranging in age from 14-21, had a close encounter with a being described as about 4 feet tall, with brown oily skin, a large head and huge red eyes. The town of Varginha was cordoned off by military and emergency response teams and two creatures were captured. Local military policeman Marco Cherese died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly handling one of the creatures. Moment of Contact is directed by ufologist / filmmaker James Fox, director of the other doc films I Know What I Saw and The Phenomenon previously. 1091 Pictures will debut Fox's new doc Moment of Contact direct-to-VOD starting October 18th, 2022 this spooky season. Is the truth out there?