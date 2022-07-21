Trailer for Yacht Thriller 'Stowaway' with Ruby Rose & Frank Grillo

"Push the red button." Yep that's all it takes to defeat them! Voltage Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a survival thriller titled Stowaway, formerly known as The Yacht. Both of these titles are bland and boring, neither really works. There was already this sci-fi survival thriller called Stowaway on Netflix a few years ago anyway. A tenacious party girl fights to survive after three thieves commandeer her luxury yacht. Described as similar to Die Hard or Panic Room but on a yacht. The indie film stars Ruby Rose, Frank Grillo, Emma Maddock, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Luis Da Silva Jr., & Major Dodge. Aside from the trailer showing most of the film, including what the thieves are after, this is just a bad trailer. Why does every shot in this look so dark?! Everything on the boat is so poorly shot it's hard to see anything happening.

Here's the official trailer for Declan Whitebloom's Stowaway, direct from Voltage's YouTube:

The film is about a tenacious and troubled young woman who inherits a luxury yacht from her estranged father and has to fight to survive when it gets hijacked by thieves. Unable to escape and trapped on the yacht at high seas, the prey becomes the hunter as she turns the tables on the intruders and takes matters into her own hands. Stowaway, formerly known as just The Yacht, is directed by British filmmaker Declan Whitebloom, making his feature directorial debut after numerous music videos and short films previously. The screenplay is by Ian Hayden. It's produced by Adam Beasley, Ford Corbett, Mike Dill, Michael Jefferson, Nathan Klingher, Jib Polhemus, Lowell Shapiro, Anthony Standberry, and Ryan Winterstern. Voltage Pics will debut Whitebloom's Stowaway streaming on AMC+ starting August 5th, 2022 this summer. Anyone?