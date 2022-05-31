Trapped by a Nordic Demon in Horror Film '11th Hour Cleaning' Trailer

"There's something in this house." Screen Media Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie horror film titled 11th Hour Cleaning, arriving on VOD directly starting in July this summer. It hasn't played at any festivals and will be skipping theaters entirely. "We're always on the hunt for original, genuinely scary horror content, and 11th Hour Cleaning really delivers," they claim. A group of crime scene cleaners struggle to escape a murder house after becoming trapped by an ancient Nordic demon that is hell-bent on driving them insane. "Our goal was to create a horror film with a unique premise steeped in lore as well as connect the audience to the characters in a way to consider some self-reflection." The movie stars Chloe Brooks, Eddie Finlay, Anita Leeman-Torres, Ed Morrone, and Dave Baez. This actually looks pretty cool for a low budget horror flick, although the cinematography isn't great, the rest of it might be scary. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ty Leisher's 11th Hour Cleaning, direct from YouTube:

Chloe Brooks, Eddie Finlay, Anita Leeman-Torres, Ed Morrone, and Dave Baez star in the horror film about a group of crime scene cleaners who struggle to escape a murder house. After becoming trapped by an ancient Nordic demon hell-bent on driving them insane, they must face their most personal regrets and fears through horrific hallucinations. As they uncover what truly happened to the murder victims, they struggle to escape their own deaths by finding and destroying pieces of a relic from Norse mythology that gives the demon power. 11th Hour Cleaning is directed by American filmmaker Ty Leisher, making his feature directorial debut after directing episodes of the "Classic Alice" series previously. The screenplay is written by Ty Leisher and Ed Morrone; based on a story by Eric R. Brodeur. Screen Media Films will debut Leisher's 11th Hour Cleaning direct-to-VOD starting on July 5th, 2022 this summer. Want to watch this?