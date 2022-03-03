Travel Has Lost Its Way: Tourism Critical Doc 'The Last Tourist' Trailer

"We're unconscious consumers." Utopia has revealed an official trailer for a compelling documentary titled The Last Tourist, made by filmmaker Tyson Sadler. This premiered at the 2021 Vancouver Film Festival last year, and is playing at the 2022 CPH:DOX Film Festival in March. It also opens in the US this March. Travel is at a tipping point. From Carribean beaches to remote villages in Kenya, forgotten voices reveal the real conditions & consequences of one of the largest industries in the world. The role of the modern tourist is on trial. Exec produced by Bruce Poon Tip, the founder of community tourism & adventure operator, G Adventures, The Last Tourist features the world's leading travel and tourism visionaries including Dr. Jane Goodall, Lek Chailert (Save Elephant Foundation), Gary Knell (National Geographic), Meenu Vadera (Sakha Cabs For Women), and Jonathan Tourtellot (Destination Stewardship Center). I truly believe this is an important topic that we need to talk about more. Is tourism really good for the world? Maybe not. But we also want to continue to encourage interaction around the world - so how can we travel in a better way?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tyson Sadler's doc The Last Tourist, direct from Vimeo:

The film, which was awarded the "Special Jury Prize for Social Impact" by the Documentary Jury at the Calgary Film Festival, examines the history of modern tourism and offers a critique on its current state of affairs. It explores many important topics including animals suffering for entertainment, orphan children exploited for profit, and developing economies strained under the massive weight of foreign-owned hotel chains. We meet local heroes who are leveraging tourism to preserve cultural heritage, sustain wildlife, and support the social and economic wellbeing of communities. The Last Tourist empowers audiences with knowledge and inspiration to make a positive impact and fundamentally change the way we travel. The Last Tourist is directed by doc filmmaker Tyson Sadler, making his first feature after numerous other short films previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Vancouver Film Festival last year. Utopia will debut Sadler's The Last Tourist direct-to-VOD in the US starting on March 15th, 2022 coming soon. Interested?