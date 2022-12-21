Trilogy Finale 'Detective Knight: Independence' Trailer with Bruce Willis

"We justice fails, in Knight we trust." Lionsgate has revealed one more trailer for the final film in this action thriller trilogy - this one is called Detective Knight: Independence, from filmmaker Edward Drake. This is the third and final film in the Detective Knight series, all featuring Willis as a Detective. I keep hoping all these bad Bruce Willis movies are done, considering his health, but nope there's always more. Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight's last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from ruining the day. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show… one that will strike dangerously close to Knight’s home. The cast also includes Jack Kilmer, Lochlyn Munro, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Willow Shields, Dina Meyer, Timothy V. Murphy. Opens in theaters and for watching on VOD in January in a few more weeks. Is anyone out there actually into these?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's Detective Knight: Independence, on YouTube:

Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from imperiling the city’s festivities. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show…one that will strike dangerously close to Knight’s home. Detective Knight: Independence (the third feature in this action trilogy) is both written and directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Edward Drake (aka Edward John Drake), director of the films Animals, Broil, Cosmic Sin, Apex, American Siege, Gasoline Alley, and the other two Detective Knight films previously, as well as shorts and other projects. It's executive produced by Sean Patrick O'Reilly. Lionsgate releases Detective Knight: Independence in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 20th, 2023.