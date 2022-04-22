True Crime Series 'The Staircase' Trailer with Colin Firth & Toni Collette

"We have no murder weapon, but we found countless images on his computer…" HBO has debuted the full-length official trailer for The Staircase, a fictionalized HBO mini-series that's "inspired" by a true crime story from 2001 that some of you may have heard of before. A man, grieving the death of his wife who fell down a staircase, is accused of murdering her. Did he do it? Apparently he did, but as always we may never really know for sure. Based on a true story, The Staircase explores the peculiar life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. Colin Firth stars with Toni Collette as his (murdered? or accidentally killed? or something else?) wife, with an impressive ensemble cast that also features Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Odessa Young, Rosemarie DeWitt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, plus Juliette Binoche and Parker Posey. This looks super eerie and Firth is the perfect mysterious "did he or didn't he?" actor for this. The owls are so creepy.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for HBO's series The Staircase, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for HBO's The Staircase series here, to see the first look again.

Kathleen was found in the Peterson's Durham, North Carolina, mansion at the bottom of the staircase on December 9, 2001. Marine Corps. veteran Michael was a novelist, newspaper columnist, and mayoral candidate when he was convicted of Kathleen’s murder in 2003. Prosecutors argued Michael bludgeoned his wife to death; he claimed she fell after consuming alcohol and Valium. However, an autopsy concluded Kathleen died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object. Michael spent years in prison before his conviction was overturned. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to the killing with a manslaughter charge and walked free with time served. The Staircase is a series created and written by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, based on the 2004 true crime docuseries of the same name created by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. Featuring episodes directed by indie filmmakers Antonio Campos (Buy It Now, Afterschool, Simon Killer, Christine, The Devil All the Time) and Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy). It's produced by Annapurna Television and Craig Shilowich. Executive produced by Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, and Harrison Ford. HBO will release the eight episode Max Original series The Staircase streaming on HBO Max starting May 5th, 2022 coming soon. Who's planning to watch this?