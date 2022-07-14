True Story Crime Thriller 'Rogue Agent' Trailer with Gemma Arterton

"It's important that you know – you haven't broken me." IFC Films has revealed a trailer for a mysterious, twisted crime thriller titled Rogue Agent, based on the true story of a career conman, Robert Freegard, who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. Rogue Agent is the new title for the film formerly known as Chasing Agent Freegard, or just Freegard, previously. The man posed as an undercover MI5 agent in the UK, kidnapping countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt until the woman who fell for him brought him to justice. Gemma Arterton co-stars as the "woman who brought him down" - initially falling for his charms, she became the architect of his downfall and her actions led to his conviction and arrest. The cast includes James Norton as Freegard, with Sarah Goldberg, Shazad Latif, Freya Mavor, Jimmy Akingbola, and Julian Barratt. Looks like it gets super intense as she gets closer & closer to trapping him. What a scary story, my goodness! Some people truly are demented.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson's Rogue Agent, direct from YouTube:

Rogue Agent is the extraordinary and chilling story of career conman, Robert Freegard played by James Norton, with Gemma Arterton as Alice Archer, the woman who brought him down. Freegard was a master manipulator who convinced countless victims he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. He was at large for many years until he met the woman who would end his career. Initially falling for his charms, she became the architect of his downfall and her actions led to his conviction and arrest. A tale of lies, loyalty, fear and hope, this film will follow years of manipulation, investigation and the high-stakes manhunt that resulted in Freegard's capture and also saved the life of his final victim. Rogue Agent is co-directed by filmmakers Declan Lawn (also of Petrol Bombs & Peace) & Adam Patterson, both making their feature directorial debut after working as writers on "The Undeclared War" series. The screenplay is by Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, Michael Bronner. IFC Films will release Lawn & Patterson's Rogue Agent in select US theaters + streaming on AMC+ starting on August 12th, 2022 this summer. Is anyone curious?