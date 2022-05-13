True Story Rwandan Survival Drama 'Trees of Peace' Trailer via Netflix

"It feels like a lifetime in this room, but I have never known…" Netflix has debuted a trailer for Trees of Peace, a true story film available for streaming later this summer. Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events. This premiered at film festivals last year, including at the American Black Film Festival in the fall, where it won the John Singleton Award for Best First Feature Film. In April of 1994, four women from different backgrounds and beliefs are trapped and hiding during the Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Their fight for survival against all odds unites the women in an unbreakable sisterhood. Starring Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, Bola Koleosho, and Tongayi Chirisa. This really looks quite beautiful, a heart-wrenching story about the struggle of survival and resilience. See the preview below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alanna Brown's Trees of Peace, from Netflix's YouTube:

In April of 1994, four women from different backgrounds and beliefs are trapped and hiding during the Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Their fight for survival against all odds unites the women in an unbreakable sisterhood. Trees of Peace is both written and directed by actress / writer / filmmaker Alanna Brown, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. It's produced by Brian Baniqued, Alanna Brown, Mike Bundlie, Barry Levine, Vicky Petela, Ron Ray, as well as Jeffrey Spiegel. This initially premiered at the 2021 Santa Barbara Film Festival, and it also played at the American Black Film Festival last year, where it won a number of awards. Netflix will debut Brown's Trees of Peace streaming on Netflix starting June 10th, 2022 this summer. For more info, visit the film's official site. Look any good?