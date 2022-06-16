True Story Thriller 'Diary of a Spy' Official Trailer with Tamara Taylor

"This is your golden parachute, sweetie, don't you see?" XYZ Films has debuted an official trailer for Diary of a Spy, described as a "gripping romantic spy thriller" based on a true story. This one is skipping theaters and opening on VOD / digital starting in July this summer. That latest from the celebrated indie writer / director Adam Christian Clark, Diary of a Spy is a uniquely intimate and gripping espionage thriller that's inspired by true, but confidential, events. A washed-up intelligence officer is given the chance for one last mission, recruiting an asset connected to the Saudi Royal Family. But soon realizes she must decide between finishing her mission or finding a way to save herself. Starring Tamara Taylor as Anna, the disgraced spy, and Reece Noi as Camden, her reclusive mark. Also starring Fred Melamed, Madeline Zima, Susan Sullivan, and Jon Lindstrom, with Paulina Leija. This looks quite intriguing. I guess they're trying to be accurate, but the main boy's awkward, stilted performance is a bit off-putting. The rest doesn't look bad.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Christian Clark's Diary of a Spy, direct from YouTube:

Anna is a washed-up intelligence officer whose last mission left 7 people dead. Drunk, broke, and alone she is given the chance for one last mission: to seduce and recruit a valuable asset connected to the Saudi Royal Family. As she gets closer and closer to her target, Anna finds she is in over her head and she must decide between accomplishing her mission or finding a way to save herself. Diary of a Spy is both written and directed by American filmmaker Adam Christian Clark, director of the films Caroline & Jackie and Newly Single previously, plus some TV work on "Fashion Star". Produced by Jordan Michaud-Scorza, Molly C. Quinn, and David Grove Churchill Viste. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. XYZ Films will debut Diary of a Spy direct-to-VOD in the US starting July 14th, 2022 this summer.