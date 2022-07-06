Truth is Out There - 'Aliens, Abductions & UFOs: Roswell at 75' Trailer

"There's objects in the skies that we don't know what they are." They exist! The truth IS out there! Believe! Tubi has revealed a fun trailer for a documentary titled Aliens, Abductions & UFOs: Roswell at 75, a two-hour long doc special. This is available to watch for free to Tubi starting today, if you want to find out all the secret details and revelations in here. Explore why Americans became obsessed with proving alien existence through eyewitness interviews, abductees, and scientific experts – all to make you believe: we are not alone. On the 75th anniversary of the alleged UFO crash outside of Roswell, New Mexico, comes this fascinating doc special about why Americans first became obsessed with little green men, the truth behind the notoriously secret Area 51, and proof of alien existence. It looks totally ridiculous but also entertaining, at least to hear what people think now that the government has been releasing their own UFO videos. Do you still believe in aliens? Will they ever visit and stop hiding in the shadows? Who knows! Maybe one day…

Official trailer for Tubi's doc special Aliens, Abductions & UFOs: Roswell at 75, direct from YouTube:

What does our government really know about "unidentified aerial phenomena?" On the 75th anniversary of the alleged UFO crash outside of Roswell, New Mexico comes the Tubi two-hour documentary special, Aliens, Abductions, and UFOs: Roswell 75. We'll explore why Americans first became obsessed with little green men, the truth behind the notoriously secret Area 51, and proof of alien existence, guided by first-person interviews from the eyewitnesses, abductees, and scientific experts leading the exploration today - all to make you believe: we are not alone. Aliens, Abductions & UFOs: Roswell at 75 mysteriously has no director credit available. It's produced by Lucas Ruiz, and written by Adam Meyer. Made by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Streetcar Entertainment. It's executive produced by Robert Twilley, Mike Welsh, and Maggie Mock. Tubi will debut the Roswell at 75 doc special streaming on Tubi starting July 6th, 2022 this summer. It's available to watch for free now on their digital service. Anyone planning to find out the truth?