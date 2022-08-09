Trying a Sustainable Food Home in 'Greenhouse By Joost' Doc Trailer

"Who knew that doing the correct thing would actually be so difficult?" Yes indeed… Madman Films has revealed a trailer for a documentary film titled Greenhouse By Joost, which is premiering this month at the Melbourne Film Festival down in Australia. This Australian documentary follows a florist / entrepreneur named Joost Bakker who decides to try the impossible - build a home with 100% sustainable, non-toxic materials that recycles, reuses, and grows everything in one place. Joost Bakker investigates what it would be like to grow all the food you ever needed, leaving no waste as you do so, right at your doorstep. Extending a lifetime's worth of zero-waste activism, visionary designer Joost devises the "Future Food System" (official website), a self-sufficient residence that provides shelter, food and energy while reusing any by-products. This reminds me of the The Biggest Little Farm doc where they learn just how remarkably hard it is to be bio-dynamic and sustainable, it takes a lot of work. But it might be possible! I'm curious to find out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Permezel & Skirving's doc Greenhouse By Joost, from YouTube:

From MIFF: "Extending a lifetime’s worth of zero-waste activism, visionary designer Bakker devises the Future Food System, a self-sufficient residence that provides shelter, food and energy while reusing any by-products as fuel or fertiliser. Joined by esteemed chefs Matt Stone and Jo Barrett, he works with a team of builders, engineers, and experts in agriculture, aquaponics and even biochemistry to realise the project at Melbourne’s Fed Square – culminating in the launch of a unique farm-to-table restaurant." Greenhouse By Joost is co-directed by doc producers / filmmakers Bruce Permezel (a TV director on Bodyline: The Ultimate Test, The Obesity Myth) & Rhian Skirving (of docs Rock n Roll Nerd, Matilda & Me, Kindness of Strangers, Change My Race). Produced by Nick Batzias and Charlotte Wheaton. This just premiered at the 2022 Melbourne Film Festival in Australia. Madman Films will debut Greenhouse By Joost in Australia sometime later in 2022 / early 2023 - stay tuned for more updates. No other release dates have been set yet.