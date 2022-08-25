Trying to Capture a Monster in Amusing Horror Indie 'All Eyes' Trailer

"It's bigger than we thought!!" "How big are we talking…?" Gravitas Ventures has revealed the trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled All Eyes, made by Todd Greenlee and his brother Alex Greenlee as a family venture. This sounds like another wacky, amusing concept for a horror along the lines of so many other indie creations recently. A disgraced podcast host interviews an eccentric farmer who claims to have a monster living in the woods near his house. He arrives to learn he has a plan of trapping and killing the beast, but is something else going on? Starring Jasper Hammer, Ben Hall, Danielle Evon Ploeger, Nick Ballard, Laurie Cummings, and Jeremy Parr. This looks like it could be good, but I wish there was a glimpse of the monster in here. It better not end with "oh wait, this guy was crazy and it was nothing."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Greenlee's All Eyes, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

A recently fired podcast host comes across a story that he feels could revitalize his career. The story: a recently widowed farmer claims there is a monster living in the woods behind his farm. The plan: trap and kill the beast. All Eyes is directed by American indie filmmaker Todd Greenlee, director of the feature Home with a View of the Monster previously, plus tons of other genre short films and indie projects. The screenplay is written by Alex Greenlee. Produced by Emily Calhoun, Laurie Cummings, Adam Greenlee, Alex Greenlee, Jeff Greenlee, Lisa Greenlee, Todd Greenlee, Janice Pellam, and Tab Pierce. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut Greenlee's All Eyes direct-to-VOD starting on September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. For more info, visit the official site. Who wants to watch?