Two Awesome Promo Spots for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

"Accessing all their memories and skills - it's called Verse-jumping." Oh hell yes! A24 has revealed two new promo spots for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the next new film from the filmmakers known as "The Daniels" - who rocked their way to the big screen with the wacky Daniel Radcliffe film Swiss Army Knife a few years ago. This just premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival to glowing reviews calling it "exhilarating." Directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is about an aging Chinese immigrant who just wants to finish her taxes. She ends up swept into an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Michelle Yeoh stars, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. This is going to be so awesome!! I've got a feeling it'll be on my Top 10 this year. All the great reviews so far make me even more excited. If you need any convincing, fire up these spots.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once, from YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Everything Everywhere All at Once here, to view more footage.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese-American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who just can't seem to finish her taxes. Everything Everywhere All at Once is co-directed and co-written by the filmmakers Daniel Kwan (also of Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia) & Daniel Scheinert (also of The Death of Dick Long), also known as "The Daniels", both directors of the film Swiss Army Man previously, as well as numerous other music videos. It's produced by Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo & Joe Russo, Jonathan Wang, and The Daniels. This recently premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival playing on Opening Day earlier this month. A24 will release The Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once in select US theaters starting March 25th, 2022 this spring. Can't wait to watch this! Who's planning to go see this in theaters?