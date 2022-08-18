Two Families at Odds in Dutch/Danish Horror 'Speak No Evil' Trailer

"No one's forcing you to stay, but I really hope you do." Shudder & IFC have revealed an official trailer for a crazy new indie horror film from Denmark titled Speak No Evil, which initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section. A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness. What exactly happens? You have to watch and find out. One description says "their lives [are] altered in unexpected, deeply horrifying way." Reviews say it's "a frightening fable about the rise of complacency in the face of evil over the past decade." The mostly English-language film stars Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja Van Huêt, Karina Smulders, Liva Forsberg, Marius Damslev. This is a great trailer that doesn't give away much of the film but does setup the stakes and tease the horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christian Tafdrup's Speak No Evil, direct from YouTube:

On a vacation in Tuscany, two families – one Danish, one Dutch – meet and become fast friends. Months later, the free-spirited Dutch family extends an invitation to the more conservative Danish for a holiday weekend getaway at their countryside home. However, it doesn't take long before things gradually get out of hand as the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings. The Dutch hospitality quickly turns unnerving for the Danes, and they find themselves increasingly caught in a web of their own politeness in the face of eccentric…or is it sinister…behavior. Speak No Evil, also known as Gæsterne (or The Guests) in Danish, is directed by Danish filmmaker Christian Tafdrup, director of the films Parents and A Horrible Woman previously, plus lots of TV work including on series Tinkas juleeventyr and Tinka og kongespillet. The screenplay co-written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC will release Speak No Evil in select US theaters (NY & LA) on September 9th, 2022, then streaming on Shudder starting September 15th coming soon. Who's down?