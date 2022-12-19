Two 'Naughty' + 'Nice' Trailers for 'Babylon' to Spice Up Your Holidays

"Are you okay? You're sweating." Paramount has revealed two more "Naughty" and "Nice" trailers (which one are you?) for Damien Chazelle's Babylon, arriving in theaters later this week just before the holidays. Set in old Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. The film's extraordinary cast features Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and Diego Calva as the three co-leads, along with Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, and Samara Weaving. The 3-hour long film has such an excess of debauchery, showing how crazy Hollywood was way back in the 1920s. Hence why they're focusing on this for the final marketing push. Maybe all this naughtiness will get a few people out to theaters? Who knows. Enjoy both looks below.

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Babylon is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man previously. It's poduced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe, and Olivia Hamilton. This doesn't have any film festival premieres set yet. Paramount Pictures will debut Chazelle's Babylon in theaters nationwide starting on December 23rd, 2022, just in time for Christmas. It is being released wide in many theaters right away and not going limited. Who's ready to visit the world of Bablyon?