Two Person Vignettes in Wacky Comedy 'There There' Official Trailer

"It's all about faith." Magnolia Pictures has revealed the official trailer for an indie feature titled There There, the latest from wacky, innovative filmmaker Andrew Bujalski - known for his other quirky indie films Computer Chess, Results, and Support the Girls before this. It premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year and will be out to watch on VOD in November. A lover's doubt in the cold light of morning leads a chain of uneasy intimacies – counselors, disruptors, peacemakers and fire-starters – every one looking to have a little faith rewarded. The tiny film features a "round robin of emotional two-character vignettes in which seven people reach out and bond momentarily, setting the scene for the next encounter." Each actor was filmed individually, with Bujalski putting together everything later through the editing. An extraordinary cast including Jason Schwartzman, Lennie James, Lili Taylor, and Molly Gordon sensitively captures the "humor and heartbreaking fragility of life and love in the 2020s." This looks and sounds quite funky, but it actually seems quite interesting. Some segments might work better than others.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Bujalski's There There, direct from YouTube:

Acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Bujalski (Support the Girls, Computer Chess) explores the precarious nature of human connection in There There, a round robin of emotional two-character vignettes in which seven people reach out and bond momentarily, setting the scene for the next encounter. A pair of new lovers, an alcoholic and her AA sponsor, a teacher and a parent, a lawyer and his client, and more move from scene to scene, revealing intimate details as they forge connections. Utilizing his own groundbreaking shooting process, Bujalski plays with ideas of isolation and perception by filming each actor individually in separate locations, only joining them to their partner's performance in the edit. There There is both written and directed by innovative American filmmaker Andrew Bujalski, director of the films Funny Ha Ha, Mutual Appreciation, Beeswax, Computer Chess, Results, and Support the Girls previously. Produced by Sam Bisbee, Houston King, Dia Sokol Savage. Magnolia Pictures opens Andrew Bujalski's There There in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 18th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Who's curious about it?