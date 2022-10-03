Tyrese Gibson & Terrence Howard in Action Film 'The System' Trailer

"They got us locked up like animals, now we gotta fight like ’em…" The Avenue has revealed the official trailer for a gritty action film titled The System, made by filmmaker Dallas Jackson after his first film called Thriller. This is set for release in late October in select theaters, if anyone is up for some intense fight action set mostly inside of a prison system. Following a drug bust, a former marine named Terry Savage is recruited by authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous private prison. After discovering an underground fight ring, he must fight to stay alive and take down the corrupt system. The action film stars Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, Lil Yachty, Ric Reitz, Caleb Spillyards, David Joseph Martinez, and Laura Aleman. There's both a new red band and green band trailer out for this. Looks like something out of the 90s, some brutal fights in here, doesn't even matter that it looks fake. Bam.

Here's the two official trailers (+ poster) for Dallas Jackson's The System, direct from YouTube:

When a young soldier (Tyrese Gibson), newly returned from the war zone, gets caught up in a drug bust, he is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes. When he discovers an underground prisoner fighting ring, the warden forces him to compete. In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden's corrupt system. The System is both written & directed by American filmmaker Dallas Jackson, his second feature after the film Thriller previously, plus work on TV shows including producing "South of Nowhere" and "Rebel". Produced by Bryan Lord. The Avenue will debut Jackson's The System in select US theaters on October 28th, 2022, then on VOD starting November 4th this fall. Who wants to see this?