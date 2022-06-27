UK's 'Get Out' First Look - Official Trailer for 'The Invitation' Horror

"As you all know, there has been someone missing from this table." Screen Gems has revealed the official trailer for a sneaky new British horror thriller titled The Invitation, from Australian filmmaker Jessica M. Thompson. Also known as The Bride, this takes place in England, but was filmed in Hungary crazy enough. Not to be confused with the other indie horror hit also titled The Invitation from 2015. A young woman discovers through a DNA test that she has a long lost, "very white" cousin, who invites her out to a lavish wedding in the English countryside. But she soon discovers that "a gothic conspiracy is afoot" involving her family's history. Nathalie Emmanuel stars as Evie, with Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee. This starts like Get Out but turns into something much creepier at the dinner. Does it give away who they are, or are there even more twists?

Here's the first official trailer for Jessica M. Thompson's The Invitation, direct from IGN's YouTube:

After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she's at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family's history and unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. The Invitation is directed by Australian filmmaker Jessica M. Thompson, making her second feature after directing The Light of the Moon previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Blair Butler and Jessica M. Thompson. It's produced by Emile Gladstone. This hasn't premiered yet at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Screen Gems will debut The Invitation in select US theaters starting on August 26th, 2022 later this summer. Look scary?