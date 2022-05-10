Universal Launches Dinotracker.com Viral Website for 'Jurassic World'

"Imagine if you lived in a world where dinosaurs were roaming wild? What would you do? And what would want to know to keep yourself safe?" Oh this is cool! Universal has launched a fun viral marketing website for Jurassic World: Dominion (in theaters June) called Dinotracker. By now everyone knows that the plot of Dominion involves dinosaurs fully on the loose worldwide (after the end of Fallen Kingdom) and living with humanity. But they need to be tracked! The site is run by the Department of Prehistoric Wildlife (or DPW) - "a global organization that publishes up-to-date reports on dinosaur encounters, user-submitted sightings, and vital information, to facilitate the co-existence of humans and dinosaurs on our planet." So far the website just features an interactive globe with sightings listed and videos included to show us where all these dinos are being found. The videos are all legit - everything looks believable and real, these feel authentic. And, considering it's been 29 years since Jurassic Park, the dino VFX look damn good.

