Untangling the Truth About a Fertility Doctor in 'Our Father' Doc Trailer

"Most of us have blonde hair, blue eyes." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Our Father, another fascinating and frightening new true crime documentary arriving on the streaming service this summer. A top fertility doctor had a sickening secret: he was using his own sperm. Decades later, his "children" band together to pursue justice. You likely heard about this story in the news, and it has haunted you ever since. Women's Health adds: "The film unpacks the case of Dr. Donald Cline. For years, Cline secretly fathered dozens of his patients' children—and was only caught when one of those children attempted to connect with her half-siblings. Jacoba Ballard decided to take a DNA test one day, in hopes of finding one or two half-siblings with the same sperm donor. 'Growing up, I felt different,' she says in the documentary's trailer. But when she found seven matches, she realized that she had stumbled across a major discovery." This is so sick. I'm glad they're finally going after him and I hope they end up putting this guy in jail for the rest of his life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lucie Jourdan's doc Our Father, from Netflix's YouTube:

Jacoba Ballard was an only child, conceived via donor sperm, who always dreamed of having a brother or sister. An at-home DNA test led her to the discovery of not one but seven half-siblings – a number that defied best practices in fertility medicine. As the group set out to learn more about their curious family tree, they soon discovered the sickening truth: Their parents’ fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent. As Ballard and her newfound siblings realized they’ve barely begun to untangle his dark web of deceit, their pursuit of justice lies at the heart of this profoundly unsettling story about an unimaginable breach of trust. Our Father is directed by producer / filmmaker Lucie Jourdan, a former development exec & producer making her feature directorial debut. Produced by Jason Blum, Lucie Jourdan, Michael Petrella, and Amanda Spain. Netflix will debut Jourdan's Our Father documentary streaming on Netflix starting May 11th, 2022 coming soon. Want to learn more?