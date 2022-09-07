US Trailer for Acclaimed Belgian Film 'Close' Directed by Lukas Dhont

A24 has revealed a beautiful official US trailer for the acclaimed Belgian film titled Close, which originally premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It's the second feature from filmmaker Lukas Dhont, his follow-up to the film Girl, earning rave reviews and the Grand Prix prize in Cannes. Many critics thought it should've been the Palme d'Or winner in Cannes this year over the Ruben Ostlund film - I was one of them voicing this exact sentiment as well. An unforgettable story of friendship and growing up. The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi's mother. The film stars Eden Dambrine and Gustav De Waele as the two boys, with Émilie Dequenne & Léa Drucker. I raved about this film in my Cannes review, proclaiming "it's a genuine work of art that exemplifies all of what cinema can & should be."

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Lukas Dhont's Close, direct from A24's YouTube:

Léo and Rémi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont's second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing. Close is directed by acclaimed Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont, making his second feature film after directing Girl previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens. Produced by Michiel Dhont and Dirk Impens. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) where it won the Grand Prix prize. A24 will debut Dhont's Close in select US theaters later in 2022 - stay tuned for the date.