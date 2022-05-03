US Trailer for Award-Winning Italian Drama 'A Chiara' Set in Calabria

"Are we in trouble?" Neon has revealed an official US trailer for an Italian drama titled A Chiara, the third feature from acclaimed filmmaker Jonas Carpignano, following his first two films: Mediterranea and A Ciambra. This one follows the story of 15-year-old Chiara whose close-knit family falls apart after her father abandons them in Calabria. As she gets closer to the difficult truth about her mysteriously missing father—and the crime syndicates that control her region— Chiara is forced to decide what kind of future she wants for herself. They add: "A coming-of-age chronicle like no other, A Chiara is both an intimate and universal family story." Featuring a local cast with Swamy Rotolo as Chiara, plus Claudio Rotolo, Grecia Rotolo, Antonina Fumo, Antonio Rotolo Uno, Carmela Fumo, Concetta Grillo, and Giorgia Rotolo. This won an award at last year's Directors' Fortnight sidebar during the Cannes Film Festival, and opens in the US this May. I haven't seen it yet but it looks like something worth a watch when it opens soon. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Jonas Carpignano's A Chiara, direct from YouTube:

