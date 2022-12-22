US Trailer for Bloody, Hyper Violent Korean Film 'Project Wolf Hunting'

"If this isn't hell… I don't know what is." This looks extra crazy!! Well Go USA has already released this Korean action film in theaters a few months back, but we're just catching up with it now before its upcoming VOD / Blu-ray release in February. Project Wolf Hunting is written and directed by Hong-seon Kim, and it first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few months ago, opening in theaters in the US in October. The gory, hyper violent, extremely bloody action film follows dangerous criminals on a cargo ship who are being transported from the Philippines to South Korea, as they unleash a sinister force after an escape attempt leads to a riot. The cast features Seo In-guk, Jang Dong-yoon, Sung Dong-il, & Jung So-min. If this trailer doesn't get your attention, the reviews say: "Project Wolf Hunting is pure insanity! A bloody horrific rollercoaster ride! In the vein of Con-Air mixed with The Raid & a lot of mayhem." Yeah this definitely looks totally nuts! This mega warrior almost seems like a man-made Predator - beast mode my goodness. Check it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hong-seon Kim's Project Wolf Hunting, direct from YouTube:

While under heavily armed guard, the dangerous convicts aboard a cargo ship from the Philippines to South Korea unite in a coordinated escape attempt that soon escalates into a bloody, all-out riot. But as the fugitives continue their brutal campaign of terror, they soon discover that not even the most vicious among them is safe from the horror they unknowingly unleashed from the darkness below deck. Project Wolf Hunting, also known as Neugdaesanyang originally in Korean, is both written and directed by Korean genre filmmaker Hong-seon Kim (aka Hongsun Kim), director of the films Traffickers, The Con Artists, The Chase, and Byeonshin previously, plus the series "Fireworks" and "Liar Game". Produced by Gu Seong-mok. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival in the Midnight Madness section. It already opened in Korea back in September, and it first opened in select US theaters on October 7th, 2022 earlier this fall. It'll be available on VOD / Blu-ray starting in February. For more info, visit Well Go's official site.