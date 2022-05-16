US Trailer for 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande' with Emma Thompson

"There are nuns out there with more sexual experience than me…" Searchlight Pictures has unveiled their own official US trailer for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, one of my faves from this year's Sundance Film Festival. We already posted the UK trailer last month, and the US release is coming up this summer on Hulu. Emma Thompson stars as Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher and widow, who is yearning for some adventure, some human connection, and some sex. Good sex. Stokes is now 55 and after spending so much time with her husband who was never good at sex, she decides to make an appointment with a stunning sex worker named Leo Grande, played by Daryl McCormack. The entire film is the two of them conversing about any & everything from sex to love to life and beyond. I was hoping my own quote about how "this little film is one huge step forward in sex positive cinema" might be in the trailer, but I'm happy to support this charming, sexy film about learning to love your body and enjoy the pleasures of sex. Have fun.

Whilst her husband Robert provided a home, a family, and something resembling a life, good sex was never on offer. But he's gone now, and Nancy has a plan: she will find adventure with a sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). In an anonymous hotel room Nancy greets Leo. He looks every bit as good as his picture, but what Nancy wasn't expecting was conversation as well as fornication. Leo has a view on everything, and though he may not always tell the truth, Nancy finds she likes him. And he likes her. With growing sexual confidence, Nancy starts to relax. Over the course of three rendezvous, the power dynamics shift and their well-worn masks begin to slip. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Sophie Hyde, director of the indie films 52 Tuesdays and Animals previously. The screenplay is written by Katy Brand. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Lionsgate will open the film in UK cinemas on June 17th. Searchlight Pictures will debut Good Luck To You, Leo Grande streaming on Hulu also on June 17th, 2022. Who's in?