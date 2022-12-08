US Trailer for Vietnamese Superhuman Action Thriller 'Head Rush'

"Remember, this operation was to save your life, not turn you into a hero." Glass House Distribution has revealed the official US trailer for a Vietnamese action thriller titled Head Rush, originally known as Lôi Báo. After initially opening in Vietnam back in 2017, the film is only now finally getting a VOD release in the US for anyone who wants to catch up with it. A man dying of a terminal illness receives an experimental medical treatment and soon discovers he has superhuman powers. But the origins of the special treatment are intertwined in a dark history that becomes unraveled in his life. Early reviews from festivals are mixed, describing it as a strange body swap, martial arts meets free running action film that retreads plenty of familiar territory for Vu, who has made tons of films like this before. It stars Cuong Seven, Tran Thi Nha Phuong, Ngoc Anh Vu, Quach Ngoc Ngoan, and Jason Ninh Cao. It doesn't look that bad from this trailer, there's some cool stunts in here. Might pack in enough action entertainment to be fun. Check it out.

Here's the full official US trailer (+ poster) for Victor Vu's Head Rush, direct from YouTube:

A man dying of a terminal illness receives an experimental medical treatment and soon discovers he has superhuman powers. But the origins of the special treatment are intertwined in a dark history that becomes unraveled in his life. Head Rush, originally known as Lôi Báo in Vietnamese (or Man of Switch), is directed by the Vietnamese-American writer / filmmaker Victor Vu, director of many films including First Morning, Spirits, Passport to Love, Battle of the Brides 1 & 2, Scandal, Sword of the Assassin, Vengeful Heart, Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, The Immortal, and Dreamy Eyes previously. Action direction by Vincent Wang. The screenplay is written by Doan Nhat Nam, Kay Nguyen, and Victor Vu. It first opened in Vietnam in 2017, and also played at the 2018 Hanoi International Film Festival. Glass House will release Victor Vu's Head Rush direct-to-VOD on December 27th, 2022 at the end of the year. Want to watch it?