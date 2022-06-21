Vader Goes to the Beach in 'Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation' Trailer

"The trip isn't about the destination… it's about the journey." Disney has revealed an official trailer for the new Star Wars LEGO special titled LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. Yes, this is real, and yes, it's ridiculous, but all of the LEGO specials made by Disney have been this wacky and fun and absurd. Following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca looking to relax in the summer sun after their fateful battle with Emperor Palpatine. The galaxy's heroes need a vacation badly, but, as many family vacations often turn out, things don't go according to plan. Featuring the voices of "Weird Al" Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous "LEGO Star Wars" specials, along with "Weird Al's" new original song, Scarif Beach Party. Looks like so much fun! I like that it's set after Rise of Skywalker, because it provides some context even though it's odd they're escaping war to go to a beach. Enjoy anyway.

Here's the official trailer for Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, direct from YouTube:

Best vacation ever! "LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation" is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group and the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series that began with "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" and continued in "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales". LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is directed by LEGO animation filmmaker Ken Cunningham, director of "Super Dinosaur", "Lego Jurassic World", "The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special", "Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum", "Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales", and other Lego specials previously. The screenplay is written by David Shayne. It's executive produced by Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, David Shayne, and James Waugh. Made by Lucasfilm Animation and Atomic Cartoons, with The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. Disney will debut LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation streaming on Disney+ starting August 5th, 2022 later this summer. Who wants to join?