Vampire Road Trip Comedy 'Blood Relatives' Trailer from Noah Segan

"What do you want from me?!" "Everything!!" Shudder has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Blood Relatives, about a vampire on a road trip with his estranged daughter. This marks the feature directorial debut of actor Noah Segan, best known as "Kid Blue", appearing quite often in Rian Johnson films (Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Knives Out) and plenty others (Starry Eyes, Deadgirl War Pigs, Get the Girl, The Mind's Eye, Mohawk). A vampire's loner lifestyle is thrown into disarray when a teenager shows up claiming to be his daughter, and she's got the fangs to prove it – on a road trip across America's blacktops, they decide how to sink their teeth into family life. Blood Relatives stars Noah Segan and Victoria Moroles, with Akasha Villalobos, C.L. Simpson, Ammie Masterson, Tracie Thoms, Jon Proudstar, & Josh Ruben. It looks like some low budget, bloody dark comedy, vampire fun. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Noah Segan's Blood Relatives, direct from YouTube:

Francis (Noah Segan), a 115-year-old Yiddish vampire, still looks 35. He’s been roaming around American backroads in his beat-up muscle car for decades, keeping to himself, and liking it that way. One day, a teenage kid, Jane, shows up. She says she's his daughter, and she’s got the fangs to prove it. They go on the road, deciding whether to sink their teeth into family life. Blood Relatives is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Noah Segan, making his feature directorial debut after directing a segment in Scare Package previously. It's produced by Cameron Burns, Aaron B. Koontz, Leal Naim, Josh Ruben, and Noah Segan. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shudder debuts Segan's Blood Relatives streaming on Shudder starting on November 22nd, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch?