Vampire Thriller 'V for Vengeance' Trailer Featuring Jocelyn Hudon

"Without darkness there is no light." Paramount Movies has already debuted this horror thriller titled V for Vengeance, it's out now to watch on digital / VOD services. If you think it looks good, you can watch it right now! Though early reviews say this one is definitely no good. After learning that their younger sibling escaped an earlier kidnapping attempt that also killed their parents, two estranged sisters must join forces to rescue her from a group of bloodthirsty vampires. Lead vampire Thorn, played by Sean Maguire, and his band of the undead will soon learn that they messed with the wrong family in this ultimate battle of good vs. evil. The cast features Jocelyn Hudon (seen in Safer at Home, "When Hope Calls"), Grace Van Dien, Christopher Russell, Pauline Dyer, Graham Greene, and Alix Villaret. It's pretty obvious why they dumped this one online already, there's not much to see here. Move along & wait for the next vampire flick.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kelly Halihan's V for Vengeance, direct from YouTube:

Emma and Scarlett are two rebel vampires on a mission in this action-packed, take-no-prisoners thriller that tests the bonds of family. After learning that their little sister, Kate, escaped an earlier kidnapping attempt that also killed their parents, the two estranged sisters must join forces to rescue her from a group of blood-thirsty vampires led by Thorn. Out for revenge and control of a vampirism vaccine, Thorn and his band of the undead will soon learn that they messed with the wrong family in this ultimate battle of good vs. evil. V for Vengeance is directed by newcomer filmmaker Kelly Halihan, making her directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is by Peter Moore Smith and Steven Paul. Produced by Scott Karol and Steven Paul. Paramount has already released V for Vengeance direct-to-VOD - available to watch on digital.