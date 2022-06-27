TRAILERS

Vang Brothers' Supernatural Thriller 'They Live in the Grey' Trailer

June 27, 2022
They Live in the Grey Trailer

This one is formerly known as The Uncanny. RLJE Films has posted this trailer for an indie horror thriller titled They Live in the Grey, which already premiered on Shudder earlier this year. We're just catching up with this one now as they prepare for a VOD / DVD release this summer. The story follows Claire who, while investigating a child abuse case, discovers that the family is being tormented by a supernatural entity. In order to save the family, she must confront her own fears and use her emerging clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force. The film stars Michelle Krusiec, Ken Kirby, and Madelyn Grace. It didn't get great reviews, but it still looks chilling. "The film's title is a brilliant play on the turmoil both the living and dead undergo during the two-hour runtime." This trailer doesn't show much, but better than showing too much.

Here's the official trailer for Abel & Burlee Vang's They Live in the Grey, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

They Live in the Grey Poster

While investigating a child abuse case, a clairvoyant social worker discovers that the family is being tormented by a supernatural entity. In order to save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her own fears and use her ability to stop the malevolent force. They Live in the Grey is co-written & co-directed by filmmakers Abel Vang & Burlee Vang (aka "The Vang Brothers"), making their second feature after directing Bedeviled previously, plus a few other shorts. Produced by Stephen Stanley, with Abel Vang & Burlee Vang. This initially premiered on Shudder streaming back in February earlier this year. RLJE will release They Live in the Grey also on VOD / DVD starting July 26th, 2022 this summer.

